Three Unanswered in the Third Doom K-Wings on Friday Night

Tulsa, OK. - Three unanswered goals from the Oilers in the third period doomed the K-Wings on Friday night as they fell 4-1.

Tulsa got on the board first in the opening frame. Mike McKee entered the offensive zone on the left side and fed a backdoor pass across the ice to Ian McNulty who tipped it past Kulbakov to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Shortly after the K-Wings answered right back to even the score before the end of the period. On the power play Tanner Sorenson collected the puck in his own zone before going coast to coast to put the puck past the blocker of Devin Williams, tying the game at 1-1.

After neither team scored in the second period to send the game into the third all tied up the Oilers used a three-goal third period to take a 4-1 victory. Tulsa broke the deadlock less than a minute into the period as Adam Pleskach found Eric Drapluk on the back door to put Tulsa back ahead for good. Drapluk's ninth of the season would stand as the game-winner as the Oilers would add a pair of goals in the final four minutes to cap off the scoring. Roman Ammirato netted a power play tally to put the Oilers up 3-1 before Jared Thomas scored on the empty net to push the score to 4-1.

Kalamazoo finished the night one-for-four on the man-advantage, while Tulsa finished one-for-three. Ivan Kulbakov stopped 30 of 33 shots in the defeat, while Devin Williams stopped 21 of 22.

Kalamazoo (36-30-2-3, 77pts) falls to fourth place in the Central Division after a Fort Wayne victory, one point back from the Komets.

The K-Wings conclude the regular tomorrow night in Tulsa as they face the Oilers for the second of a two-game set.

