Growlers Fall in a Shootout in Manchester
April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers lost 3-2 in a shootout Friday evening at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Scott Pooley of the Newfoundland Growlers opened the scoring six minutes into the second period with his 30th goal of the season, becoming the first Growler to hit that milestone. Newcomer, but Maple Leafs third round draft choice Semyon Der-Arguchintsev would pick up an assist on the play for his first pro point.
Manchester would bark right back just two minutes later as Cory Ward slid the puck between the legs of Growlers goalie Michael Gartieg to tie that game at one goal apiece.
Both teams would trade goals in the third period, with Brady Ferguson also recording his 30th goal of the season in the process. Tim Shoup registered the tally for the Monarchs and the game would remain tied after 60 minutes of play.
Overtime solved nothing, and the Growlers failed to convert in the shootout, but Daniil Miromanov beat Michael Gartieg for the Shootout winner and to solidify a 3-2 victory for the Monarchs.
Quick Hits
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev made his pro debut and recorded an assist.
With the win Mancherster has now clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The three stars were 3 - C. Ward (MAN), 2 - T. Shoup (MAN) and 1 - D. Miromanov (MAN)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers final road trip continues in Worchester as they take on the Railers for the final time this season. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
