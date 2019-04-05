Olivieri's Late Goal Not Enough as Norfolk Falls to Greenville

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA- Daniel Perez scored two goals and added an assist as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits beat the Norfolk Admirals Friday Night at Scope. Christian Horn recorded an assist to extend his point streak to seven straight games.

The Admirals jumped out front first with a power-play goal from Darik Angeli. Norfolk was able to keep the puck in the Greenville end on a failed clear. Mitch Hall gathered the puck at the center point. Hall played the puck to his left for Angeli who one-timed a shot over the glove of Garrett Bartus to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the first period.

Greenville evened the score with a goal from Daniel Perez. Perez chased after the puck after Greenville dumped it into the Norfolk zone on the left side. An Admirals defender was unable to clear the puck. Perez found the puck in the left circle and ripped a shot short side past Jeremy Brodeur to tie the game at one goal apiece.

The Swamp Rabbits took the lead on a goal from Steven Peirog on the power play. Clint Lewis played the puck into the left circle for Brendan Harms. Harms shot the puck which was initially saved by Brodeur. The rebound bounced right to the feet of Peirog who was able to put a shot over the outstretched glove of Brodeur to give Greenville a 2-1 lead at 13:37 of the first period.

Greenville would add another goal late in the period from Daniel Perez. Brodeur went to play the puck behind the Norfolk net. Brodeur played the puck which ricocheted off an Admirals defenseman and over to the left side of the net. Brodeur knocked it over the line as he tried to make the diving save to give Greenville a 3-1 lead at 19:42 of the first period.

Norfolk cut the score to 3-2 with a goal from Brandon Rumble. Rumble shot the puck from the left point which was initially saved by Bartus. The rebound bounced up into the air and in behind Bartus to cut the Greenville lead to 3-2 at 9:00 of the second period.

The Swamp Rabbits reclaimed their two-goal lead with a tally from Zach Franko. Tyler Bird dumped the puck into the Norfolk end around the boards. Franko got the puck and skated into the right circle where he roofed a shot over the shoulder of Brodeur to give Greenville a 4-2 lead at 15:18 of the second period.

Greenville extended its lead to 3 with another goal, this time from Brendan Harms. Steven Peirog started the breakout of the Swamp Rabbit defensive zone. Peirog played the puck to Perez on the right side. Perez dropped a pass back to Harms in the right circle who fired a shot over the glove of Brodeur to give Greenville a 5-2 lead at 15:50 of the second period.

The Admirals answered with a goal from Don Olivieri. Christian Horn forced a turnover just outside of the Greenville blue-line. Horn played the puck to Olivieri in the right circle and Olivieri shot the puck over the glove of Bartus to cut the Greenville lead to 5-3 at 15:34 of the third period.

The Swamp Rabbits would score less than a minute later and win by a 6-3 final score. Garrett Bartus made 32 saves on 35 shots to get his 12th win of the year while Jeremy Brodeur made 31 saves on 37 shots to take the loss for Norfolk.

The Admirals take on the Swamp Rabbits for the final game of the

