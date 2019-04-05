Cyclones Tie ECHL Home-Win Record

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (51-12-5-3) tied an ECHL record with their 30 th home win of the season, following a 2-1 shootout triumph over the Brampton Beast on Friday night. Forward Ben Johnson scored the lone goal for Cincinnati in the shootout, while forward Alex Wideman potted the lone shootout tally. The Cyclones are the third team in ECHL history to record 30 home wins in a season, joining the San Diego Gulls in 2003-04 and Louisiana Ice Gators in 2001-02.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati broke through 12:18 into the second when Johnson took a pass in the slot and rifled in a shot past Brampton goaltender Etienne Marcoux to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

The 'Clones took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after the second, and in the third the Beast turned up the offensive intensity and tied the game with under five minutes to play when forward Daniel Leavens found the back of the net to tie the game, 1-1. The teams battled and exchanged scoring chances throughout the remainder of the period, however the 1-1 stalemate persisted and the teams headed into overtime.

After a scoreless extra session that resulted in plenty of chances for both teams, the game headed into a shootout where Wideman netted the lone marker to send Cincinnati to the 2-1 shootout victory.

Shots in the game were tied, 27-27, with Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser stopping 26 in the win. The Cyclones close out the regular season on Saturday night against the Ft. Wayne Komets. Face-off is slated for 7:30pm ET.

