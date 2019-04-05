Eric Sweetman Loaned to AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Eric Sweetman has been loaned to the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL), marking his first career AHL call-up, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Friday.

Sweetman, 25, has played 32 games with the Steelheads this season, recording two goals and eight assists for 10 points with 13 penalty minutes and four power play assists. The Woodbine, Md. native has played both professional seasons with the Steelheads, making his debut on Oct. 13, 2017 and scoring his first professional goal on Jan. 10, 2018. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman was named 2018 Steelheads Defenseman of the Year, and through 96 career games he owns 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points with a plus-19 rating.

Prior to joining the Steelheads, Sweetman played four seasons at St. Lawrence University, boasting 16 goals and 48 assists for 64 points through 146 games over four seasons. He served as an alternate captain for his junior and senior seasons while also being named 2016-17 ECAC Hockey Media Association's Best Defensive Defenseman.

This marks the 12th Steelheads ECHL contracted player called-up to the AHL this season, including Ryan Faragher (Stockton, three times), Kale Kessy (Manitoba, Colorado), Steve McParland (Stockton, San Diego - twice), Norrish (Texas), Reid Petryk (Chicago), Colton Saucerman (Utica), and Sweetman.

The Steelheads close the home schedule of the 2018-19 regular season tonight at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena to open a three-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies.

