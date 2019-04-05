ECHL Transactions - April 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 5, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Manchester:

Nick Kossof, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Arthur Brey, G

Atlanta:

Tyler Andrews, D

Kalamazoo:

Colin Jacobs, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tommy Parran, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Logan Thompson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Alex Tonge, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Cox, F placed on reserve

Delete Philippe Hudon, F loaned to Laval [4/4]

Fort Wayne:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dalton Hamaliuk, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Erik Robichaud, F placed on reserve

Add Erik Robichaud, F activated from reserve [4/3]

Idaho:

Delete Eric Sweetman, D loaned to Grand Rapids [4/4]

Indy:

Add Braden Hellems, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Kris Newbury, F activated from reserve

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Aaron Hyman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jade McMullen, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Maine:

Add Johnny McInnis, F activated from reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Eric Williams, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve

Delete Drake Rymsha, F placed on reserve

Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve [4/3]

Delete Nick Kossof, G placed on reserve [4/3]

Newfoundland:

Add Eric Levine, G added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Add Alex Scola, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Ryan Moore, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Alex Scola, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Orlando:

Add Jared Freadrich, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Robinson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cody Donaghey, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Michael Brodzinski, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Toledo:

Add Chris Crane, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Felix Chamberland, F activated from reserve

Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve

Delete Greg Wolfe, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Add Dylan Bredo, D assigned by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Jake Marchment, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Walters, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Wheeling:

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

