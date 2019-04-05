ECHL Transactions - April 5
April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 5, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Manchester:
Nick Kossof, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Arthur Brey, G
Atlanta:
Tyler Andrews, D
Kalamazoo:
Colin Jacobs, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tommy Parran, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Logan Thompson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Alex Tonge, F signed contract, released from ATO
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Cox, F placed on reserve
Delete Philippe Hudon, F loaned to Laval [4/4]
Fort Wayne:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dalton Hamaliuk, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Erik Robichaud, F placed on reserve
Add Erik Robichaud, F activated from reserve [4/3]
Idaho:
Delete Eric Sweetman, D loaned to Grand Rapids [4/4]
Indy:
Add Braden Hellems, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Kris Newbury, F activated from reserve
Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Aaron Hyman, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jade McMullen, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Ganly, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Maine:
Add Johnny McInnis, F activated from reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Eric Williams, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Jack Nevins, F placed on reserve
Delete Drake Rymsha, F placed on reserve
Add Kevin Dufour, F activated from reserve [4/3]
Delete Nick Kossof, G placed on reserve [4/3]
Newfoundland:
Add Eric Levine, G added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Add Alex Scola, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Ryan Moore, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Alex Scola, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Orlando:
Add Jared Freadrich, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Robinson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cody Donaghey, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Michael Brodzinski, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Toledo:
Add Chris Crane, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Felix Chamberland, F activated from reserve
Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve
Delete Greg Wolfe, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Add Dylan Bredo, D assigned by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Jake Marchment, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Walters, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Wheeling:
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019
- K-Wings Ink Defenseman Hyman - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Sign Portland Winterhawks Defenseman Jared Freadrich - Orlando Solar Bears
- Eric Sweetman Loaned to AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Face Solar Bears to Start Regular Season's Final Weekend - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Add Defenseman Tommy Parran on ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2018-19 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Nominate Connor Doherty for ECHL Community Service Award - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, April 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- James Henry Receives 2018-2019 ECHL Community Service Award - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Henry Receives 2018-19 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Are 2 Points out of Playoff Spot, Visit Thunder Friday - Reading Royals
- Game Day: K-Wings Make First Visit to Tulsa - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.