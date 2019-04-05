K-Wings Ink Defenseman Hyman

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings signed defenseman Aaron Hyman the team announced on Friday morning.

Hyman, 20, joins the K-Wings after concluding a four year junior career in the WHL that saw time with the Calgary Hitmen, Seattle Thunderbird, Regina Pats, and Tri-City Americans. The Calgary native capped off his career with the Americans, appearing in 43 games netting 26 points (5g, 21a). He also skated in five playoff games recording four points (1g, 3a). The 6'5" defender began the season in Regina, appearing in 25 games while averaging just under a point per game (24pts). Overall the Calgary, AB native appeared in 235 WHL games while recording 83 points.

In a corresponding move Tyler Ganly was placed on IR. Hyman will wear #3 and is expected to be available on Friday night as the K-Wings take on the Tulsa Oilers.

