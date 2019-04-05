Solar Bears Fall to Everblades in OT in Series Finale

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (40-25-5-1) earned a point, but fell to the Florida Everblades (49-16-5-1) by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead at 4:17 of the first period while on the penalty kill when Rob Mann sent a pass out of the defensive zone, allowing Mathieu Foget to race up the ice and beat Jeremy Helvig for a shorthanded goal and Foget's 21st of the season.

Mike Monfredo made it 2-0 for the Solar Bears at 9:21 when Shaquille Merasty chipped the puck back to the blue line and Monfredo fired a wrist shot from the point that beat Helvig for the defenseman's eighth of the season.

The Everblades struck on the power play at 17:19, as Alex Tonge scored from the right circle to beat Clint Windsor and cut Orlando's lead in half.

Florida then tied the score at 3:44 of the second period, knocking in a rebound past Windsor to make it 2-2.

The teams remained tied through the end of regulation, and the Everblades won the game when Michael Downing scored on the power play at 3:02 of the extra session.

Windsor took the overtime loss with 32 saves on 35 shots against; Helvig earned the victory with 22 stops on 24 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Michael Downing - FLA

2) Alex Tonge - FLA

3) Jeremy Helvig - FLA

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears completed their 2018-19 road schedule with a 20-12-4-0 record (44 points, .611 win percentage), setting a new franchise single-season mark for wins and points earned on the road.

Orlando and Florida each finished their 12-game head-to-head series with identical 6-3-2-1 records against each other. The Solar Bears outscored the Everblades by a 44-41 differential.

Monfredo's goal matched his previous career-high, as the defenseman had previously scored eight goals with the Quad City Mallards during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. The goal was also Monfredo's 50th career point with the Solar Bears (15g-35a).

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to conclude the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. for the team's Fan Appreciation game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to Sunday's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

Home Ice Clinched for Opening Round of Playoffs:

The Solar Bears have clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint. Although the Solar Bears' opponent in the opening round still has yet to be determined, Orlando will host Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for both games, to purchase visit ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office to get your tickets today!

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.