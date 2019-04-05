Kalk, Skinner Leads Thunder to Win vs. Allen

Wichita, KS - In front of 10,021 fans on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena, Corey Kalk netted four points to pace the Wichita offense in a 4-0 win over rival, Allen.

Stuart Skinner stopped all 34 shots he faced while Mark MacMillan finished with three points (1g, 2a).

The Thunder power play showed up in a big way, going 3-for-5 on the man advantage.

Kalk potted his 13th of the season and first of the game at 14:54 of the first period. MacMillan intercepted a clearing attempt, found Kalk near the crease and he buried it past C. J. Motte.

MacMillan got things started just 15 seconds into the second frame as he caught a pass from Kalk near the slot and fired a wrist shot past Motte. At 8:49, Ralph Cuddemi recorded his 21st of the season to increase the lead to 3-0. Wichita moved the puck nicely around the perimeter and MacMillan found Cuddemi at the left circle for the one-timer.

Wichita kept the presser going and added to its lead in the third period. Kalk unloaded a shot from a sharp angle that caught Motte by surprise and made it 4-0 to close the scoring.

The Thunder tied a season-high with three power play goals. Kalk finished with two goals and two assists. Ian Edmondson and Keoni Texeira also added helpers in the contest.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow to close out the 2018-19 home portion of the schedule against Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

