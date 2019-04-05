Kalk, Skinner Leads Thunder to Win vs. Allen
April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - In front of 10,021 fans on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena, Corey Kalk netted four points to pace the Wichita offense in a 4-0 win over rival, Allen.
Stuart Skinner stopped all 34 shots he faced while Mark MacMillan finished with three points (1g, 2a).
The Thunder power play showed up in a big way, going 3-for-5 on the man advantage.
Kalk potted his 13th of the season and first of the game at 14:54 of the first period. MacMillan intercepted a clearing attempt, found Kalk near the crease and he buried it past C. J. Motte.
MacMillan got things started just 15 seconds into the second frame as he caught a pass from Kalk near the slot and fired a wrist shot past Motte. At 8:49, Ralph Cuddemi recorded his 21st of the season to increase the lead to 3-0. Wichita moved the puck nicely around the perimeter and MacMillan found Cuddemi at the left circle for the one-timer.
Wichita kept the presser going and added to its lead in the third period. Kalk unloaded a shot from a sharp angle that caught Motte by surprise and made it 4-0 to close the scoring.
The Thunder tied a season-high with three power play goals. Kalk finished with two goals and two assists. Ian Edmondson and Keoni Texeira also added helpers in the contest.
Wichita remains at home tomorrow to close out the 2018-19 home portion of the schedule against Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019
- Solar Bears Fall to Everblades in OT in Series Finale - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Extend Winning Streak to Four in 5-1 Win at Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Eliminated from Playoff Contention After Shootout Loss to Komets - Indy Fuel
- Doubling Down-ing: 'Blades Outlast Solar Bears in Overtime, 3-2 - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Tie ECHL Home-Win Record - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Olivieri's Late Goal Not Enough as Norfolk Falls to Greenville - Norfolk Admirals
- Kalk, Skinner Leads Thunder to Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Win Sixth Straight at Home - Tulsa Oilers
- Three Unanswered in the Third Doom K-Wings on Friday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Playoff Hopes Dashed in 4-2 Loss at Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Power Play Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive - Maine Mariners
- Royals One Point Back of Fourth and Final Playoff Spot with Win at Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Torpedo Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Drop Front End to Royals by 4-1 Final - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Clinch Playoff Berth with Shootout Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Growlers Fall in a Shootout in Manchester - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers Playoff Hopes Fall Short in Game 70 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hudon Loaned to American Hockey League's Laval Rocket - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Ink Defenseman Hyman - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Sign Portland Winterhawks Defenseman Jared Freadrich - Orlando Solar Bears
- Eric Sweetman Loaned to AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Face Solar Bears to Start Regular Season's Final Weekend - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Add Defenseman Tommy Parran on ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2018-19 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Nominate Connor Doherty for ECHL Community Service Award - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, April 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- James Henry Receives 2018-2019 ECHL Community Service Award - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Henry Receives 2018-19 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Are 2 Points out of Playoff Spot, Visit Thunder Friday - Reading Royals
- Game Day: K-Wings Make First Visit to Tulsa - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.