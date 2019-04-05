ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Greenville's Chad Duchesne has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #937, Greenville at Norfolk, on April 3.

Duchesne was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials under Rule #39.5 at 4:18 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Duchesne will miss Greenville's games at Norfolk on April 5 and April 6.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

