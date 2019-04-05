Worcester Railers Nominate Connor Doherty for ECHL Community Service Award

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Community Relations Coordinator Paul Harris (@paulharrisjr10) officially announced today that the club nominated Connor Doherty (@dotes28) for the ECHL's Community Service Award.

Connor Doherty has been selected as a nominee for the ECHL's Community Service Award in recognition of his commitment on being an active member of the greater Worcester community. Connor took the lead in helping the Railers make a huge difference in the Worcester community this year.

"The Worcester Railers take great pride in being a huge part of the Central Massachusetts community," said Harris. "Connor has been extremely active from day one and has led by example going above and beyond with his commitment to assisting the Railers HC community initiatives."

The second-year pro graduated from Sacred Heart University in 2017 and hails from Holden, MA.

Doherty was instrumental in participating in learn to skate and reading programs, nonprofit volunteering, event fundraising, library renovations, and booster/fan events. Some notable events that Connor participated in this season include the Friendly House Thanksgiving Food Drive, Adopt A Student Charity Golf Tournament, and the Harvey Ball.

The Worcester Railers introduced a new reading program called Ticket To Read earlier this year which Connor led the team in player reading appearances.

Doherty made the biggest contribution to the Worcester community through his efforts with the Railers flagship community program Skate to Success which brought over two thousand Worcester Public School fourth grade students to the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center where they were taught to skate by players and coaches, fed lunch from Nonna's Pizza & Pasta, and received autographed Railers folders with giveaways.

Connor quickly became a fan-favorite in Worcester and is always one of the most celebrated players in the high-five tunnel and always approachable at member events.

Adirondack's James Henry was selected as the recipient of the 2018-19 ECHL Community Service Award.

For more information about the Railers HC community programs please visit www.RailersHC.com/community.

What's on tap - FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ON SATURDAY!

On Friday, the Railers head to Portland, ME to battle the Mariners at 7:15pm. Coverage begins at 6:50pm on 98.9 Nash Icon.

On Saturday, April 6, the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on Fan Appreciation Night presented by MGM Springfield. Doors will open at 3:30pm for the Boston Bruins Alumni game to benefit Why Me. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Pawtucket Red Sox flex vouchergood for any April home game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a $2 Mass State Lottery Scratch Ticket. As with every Saturday night Railers home game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission presented by MidState Auto Group. There will be a ton of in-arena giveaways and prizes throughout the game. The Railers will host a jersey auction at the game through the Handbid App for the orange third jerseys with fans having the opportunity to receive the jersey right off the players back on the ice during a postgame ceremony. In addition, Railers full season members will receive 25% off all purchases on Railers merchandise at the game with your member card.

Individual tickets to a Railers game start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.