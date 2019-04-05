Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (40-25-4-1) conclude their 12-game regular season series against the Florida Everblades (48-16-5-1). Orlando leads the regular season series with the Everblades with a 6-3-1-1 record; a win tonight would guarantee Orlando's first regular season series victory against Florida since the 2013-14 campaign, when the Solar Bears went 8-6-0-0 against the Everblades in 14 games.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Solar Bears are assured of home ice advantage in the South Division Semifinals, which begins with Game 1 at the Amway Center on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first-round opponent still has yet to be determined.

ROBINSON RETURNS: Forward Mike Robinson has been activated from the injured reserve and will make his return to the lineup for Orlando for the first time since Feb. 17 vs. Manchester, when the rookie tallied a goal and assist in Orlando's 8-2 win over the Monarchs. Since joining the Solar Bears from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in mid-December, Robinson has collected seven points (4g-3a) and 14 penalty minutes in 19 games for Orlando.

WINDSOR IN NET: Clint Windsor will start tonight, making his first appearance since a relief effort on March 29 at Greenville. The goalie has been victorious in a pair of games against the Everblades, posting a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to conclude the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. in the team's Fan Appreciation game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to Sunday's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

Home Ice Clinched for Opening Round of Playoffs:

The Solar Bears have clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint. Although the Solar Bears' opponent in the opening round still has yet to be determined, Orlando will host Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for both games, to purchase visit ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office to get your tickets today!

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.