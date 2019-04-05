Thunder Add Defenseman Tommy Parran on ATO

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Tommy Parran to an amateur try-out contract.

Parran, 23, recently finished his four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University where he put up 26 points (7g-19a), 92 PIM and a +6 rating in his 121 games for the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-11 defenseman skated in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, when he collected a shot on goal and a blocked shot in Ohio State's 2-0 loss to Denver. Parran was a three-time (2017, '18, '19) Ohio State Scholar Athlete and Academic All Big-Ten selection.

Prior to playing collegiately, the native of Shaker Heights, OH skated two-plus seasons with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms in Ohio. Parran collected 20 points (8g-12a) from 104 regular-season games with the Phantoms, finishing second among defensemen in scoring when he wore the "A" during the 2014-2015 campaign.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend starting with Fan Appreciation Night this evening at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Reading Royals before the two sides return to Pennsylvania for a Saturday night rematch. Adirondack closes out its regular-season slate with a Sunday matinee against Worcester back in Glens Falls. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

