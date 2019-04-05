Thunder Add Defenseman Tommy Parran on ATO
April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Tommy Parran to an amateur try-out contract.
Parran, 23, recently finished his four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University where he put up 26 points (7g-19a), 92 PIM and a +6 rating in his 121 games for the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-11 defenseman skated in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, when he collected a shot on goal and a blocked shot in Ohio State's 2-0 loss to Denver. Parran was a three-time (2017, '18, '19) Ohio State Scholar Athlete and Academic All Big-Ten selection.
Prior to playing collegiately, the native of Shaker Heights, OH skated two-plus seasons with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms in Ohio. Parran collected 20 points (8g-12a) from 104 regular-season games with the Phantoms, finishing second among defensemen in scoring when he wore the "A" during the 2014-2015 campaign.
The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend starting with Fan Appreciation Night this evening at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Reading Royals before the two sides return to Pennsylvania for a Saturday night rematch. Adirondack closes out its regular-season slate with a Sunday matinee against Worcester back in Glens Falls. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019
- Thunder Add Defenseman Tommy Parran on ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2018-19 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Nominate Connor Doherty for ECHL Community Service Award - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, April 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- James Henry Receives 2018-2019 ECHL Community Service Award - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Henry Receives 2018-19 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Are 2 Points out of Playoff Spot, Visit Thunder Friday - Reading Royals
- Game Day: K-Wings Make First Visit to Tulsa - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Add Defenseman Tommy Parran on ATO
- James Henry Receives 2018-2019 ECHL Community Service Award
- Kelly Summers Earns Crack at American League
- Thunder Clinch Postseason Berth with Seven-Goal Outburst in Maine
- Three-Goal Third Sinks Mariners in 4-2 Thunder Victory