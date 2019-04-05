Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2018-19 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2018-19 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
Derek Nesbitt of Atlanta finished second, followed by Kalamazoo's Chris Collins, Ben Duffy of Norfolk and Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz.
O'Brien, who was named to the All-ECHL Second Team yesterday, is tied for 13th in the league with 63 points (27g-36a) in 50 games while being assessed just six penalty minutes. His seven game-winning goals are tied for third. O'Brien has 106 points (43g-63a) in 99 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Wichita and Ontario with just 10 career penalty minutes.
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2018-19 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Nominate Connor Doherty for ECHL Community Service Award - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, April 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- James Henry Receives 2018-2019 ECHL Community Service Award - Adirondack Thunder
- Adirondack's Henry Receives 2018-19 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Are 2 Points out of Playoff Spot, Visit Thunder Friday - Reading Royals
- Game Day: K-Wings Make First Visit to Tulsa - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.