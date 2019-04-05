Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2018-19 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2018-19 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

Derek Nesbitt of Atlanta finished second, followed by Kalamazoo's Chris Collins, Ben Duffy of Norfolk and Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz.

O'Brien, who was named to the All-ECHL Second Team yesterday, is tied for 13th in the league with 63 points (27g-36a) in 50 games while being assessed just six penalty minutes. His seven game-winning goals are tied for third. O'Brien has 106 points (43g-63a) in 99 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Wichita and Ontario with just 10 career penalty minutes.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

