Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (25-39-4-2; 56 points) @ Wichita Thunder (26-31-9-3; 64 points) 7:05 pm CST

Tonight, the Allen Americans and the Wichita Thunder open a two-game series at INTRUST Bank Arena. It will be both teams last series of the season, as neither team qualified for the playoffs. The Americans lead the season series [8-2-0-2].

Last Game:

Tonight's game is a familiar sight as the Americans and the Thunder battled it out at the Allen Event Center last Saturday. The Americans scored the first goal on the night, and kept the ball rolling as Gary Steffes would score a hat trick adding his 4th, 5th, and 6th goals of the season.

Americans Notables:

Dante Salituro has scored in four straight games.

Nick Boka leads the team in +/- with +6

Braylon Shmyr was runner up for the ECHL Player of the Week award this past week with 6 Points [2G, 4A].

Lukas Hafner won his third game in an Americans uniform last weekend.

Wichita Notables:

Wichita has lost two straight games.

Rookie Steven Iacobellis leads Thunder with 21 goals.

Wichita is [16-13-4-1] on home ice this year.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is [12-14-4-3] this year.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans won't make the playoffs for the first time in team history.

Alex Breton was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie team on Wednesday.

Allen has won six straight games against the Thunder.

Dante Salituro leads the team in points with 60.

Americans Next Game:

Friday, April 5th @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

