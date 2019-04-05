Monarchs Clinch Playoff Berth with Shootout Win

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs clinched a playoff spot with a 3-2 shootout win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (38-29-2-2) didn't have a lead in regulation but forced their way past the Growlers (43-20-4-3) in a shootout with a 3-2 win.

The Growlers opened the scoring on the power play on the 30th goal of the season by Scott Pooley at 6:38 of the second period. Sam Jardine passed the puck to Pooley at the top of the left circle, where he wristed a shot past Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, just ten seconds into the power play, making the score, 1-0.

The Monarchs tied the game just under six minutes later at 12:35 when Cory Ward scored his 14th goal of the season. Michael Doherty found Ward streaking towards the net, where Ward pulled the puck to his backhand and slipped the puck between the legs of Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig, to tie the game, 1-1.

The Growlers regained their one-goal lead at 14:28 of the second with a goal by Brady Ferguson. Ferguson cut through the high-slot and fired a shot off the post and in, making the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs tied the score again when Tim Shoup scored his second goal of the season at 7:53 of the third period. Shoup wristed a shot from the top of the right circle, that found its way between the pads of Garteig, to make the score, 2-2.

The game would go to a shootout, where Daniil Miromanov scored the only goal and Williams made all three stops to give the Monarchs the win and clinch a playoff berth.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, April 6 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Maine Mariners at SNHU Arena in the final game of the regular season. To sign up for Pay As We Play playoff tickets or group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.