Solar Bears Sign Portland Winterhawks Defenseman Jared Freadrich

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed rookie defenseman Jared Freadrich to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Freadrich, 21, joins Orlando after completing his major junior career with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, where he served as an alternate captain. In 67 games this season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound blueliner led Portland's defensive corps and posted a career-best 48 points (15g-33a) and 51 penalty minutes in 67 games. Freadrich then added five points (1g-4a) and two penalty minutes in five playoff games for the Winterhawks.

In 263 career games with the Winterhawks, Victoria Royals, Red Deer Rebels and Regina Pats, the Camrose, Alberta native collected 131 points (38g-93a) and 173 penalty minutes.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head to Southwest Florida tonight to visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Orlando returns home to conclude the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to Sunday's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

Home Ice Clinched for Opening Round of Playoffs:

The Solar Bears have clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint. Although the Solar Bears' opponent in the opening round still has yet to be determined, Orlando will host Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for both games, to purchase visit ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office to get your tickets today!

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.