Mavs Extend Winning Streak to Four in 5-1 Win at Rapid City

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks won their fourth consecutive game Friday night against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota by a final score of 5-1. Mavericks forward C.J. Eick lit up the scoresheet with three points on two goals and an assist. Both teams combined for 89 penalty minutes in the physical contest.

The Rush kicked off the scoring as Justin Faryna grabbed the 1-0 lead just 3:02 into regulation. Dexter Dancs and Cedric Montminy assisted on the goal. The Mavericks remained unfazed, responding with two quick goals after the opening salvo. Jared VanWormer whipped home a goal from the top of the left circle, beating Rush goaltender Adam Carlson between the legs 5:11 into the first. Forwards Greg Betzold and Loren Ulett picked up the assists. The Mavericks went to the penalty kill shortly after, but a solo effort by Kansas City forward C.J. Eick resulted in a breakaway. Eick slipped the puck past Carlson's glove side at the 9:51 mark of the opening period, netting his third shorthanded goal of the year. The goal was unassisted. The first period ended early, as Rush defenseman Richard Coyne went down after an awkward collision behind the net. Coyne was stretchered off of the ice and to the hospital for evaluation. No update on his condition was available at the time of this release. The Mavericks and Rush would play the final 3:20 of the first period after the first intermission.

The Mavericks and Rush played the first 19:41 of the second period without incident, until Eick fired home his second goal of the game from the high slot, making the score 3-1 heading into the third period. Forward Rocco Carzo and defenseman Brayden Sherbinin assisted on the goal. Through two periods, the Mavericks had doubled up Rapid City in shots, 20-10.

Kansas City blew the game open in the third period, getting two goals within 16 seconds of each other near the halfway mark of the period. First it was Carzo scoring at the 8:14 mark of the period, netting a power play goal assisted by forwards Darian Dziurzynski and Mike Panowyk. Then, it was defenseman Willie Raskob extending the lead to 5-1. After the Raskob goal, Rush goaltender Adam Carlson was issued a game misconduct for abuse of official. Raskob's goal was assisted by Darian Dziurzynski and Eick. The game descended into chaos late in the third, as both teams combined for 56 penalty minutes in the final period of play.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald stood tall in net stopping 20 of 21 shots by Rapid City.

The Mavericks wrap up the 2018-19 ECHL regular season Saturday night on the road against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. Faceoff for the game will be 8:05 Central Time. The Mavericks will not return home until April 17 for their first home playoff game. Opponent is to be determined. The dates and times for the home playoff games are as follows:

Game Three - April 17 vs. TBD Faceoff: 7:05 p.m.

Game Four - April 19 vs. TBD Faceoff: 7:05 p.m.

Game Five - April 20 vs. TBD* Faceoff: 7:05 p.m.

(*if necessary)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.