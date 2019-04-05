Hudon Loaned to American Hockey League's Laval Rocket

April 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Philippe Hudon has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

A native of Hudson, Quebec, Hudon recently finished a four-year career with Concordia University (USports) and has played in 14 games for the Everblades in his first season in the ECHL.

Through 14 games with the Everblades, Hudon has recorded seven points on three goals and four assists. He notched his second multi-point game with Florida in his most recent contest, which was a 6-2 Everblades' win over the Norfolk Admirals last Saturday. A 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward, Hudon made his ECHL debut on Feb. 27 against the Orlando Solar Bears and posted his first pro point in that contest. He also recorded his first pro goal against the Solar Bears, scoring in a 5-4 shootout win in Orlando on March 13.

Prior to turning professional, Hudon played in 105 career games with Concordia and tabbed 74 points (28g-46a). He was drafted in the fifth round, 145th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL Draft.

In addition to Hudon being loaned to Laval, the Everblades made another move on Friday, releasing Alex Tonge from his amateur tryout contract (ATO) and signing him to a standard player contract. Coming off a stellar four-year career at Robert Morris University, where he notched 138 points (56g-82a) in 146 games, Tonge has three goals in three games for the Everblades.

Florida starts a two-game week, the final week of the regular season, with a Friday night matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

-

Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.