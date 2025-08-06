Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min Arrive!: MLS Adds Two New Icons

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







LAFC completed a monumental signing on Wednesday, acquiring Son Heung-min from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich and German national team legend Thomas Müller has arrived in MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced they've signed attacking midfielder Müller as a free agent.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.