Third Period Power Play Goal Sinks Mariners

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - A power play goal by Dominic Cormier midway through the third broke a 1-1 tie and was the difference in a 4-1 Mariners loss to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners dropped their fourth in a row, coming up empty on their homestand.

Both teams scored similar goals in the opening period to bring things to a 1-1 tie. Reading defenseman Will MacKinnon broke in alone on Maine netminder Peter Thome and slid his own rebound home to open the scoring at 7:51 of the first. The Mariners responded a little over two minutes later with their first shorthanded goal of the season. Pat Shea skated with a breakaway on Pat Nagle and after Nagle stopped him twice, the third jab trickled home to tie the game. The final 2:31 of the first period were tacked on to the start of the second due to an injury delay.

Still tied at one in the third period, Dominic Cormier redirected a point shot from Mason Millman to give Reading the lead back at 9:25. The Mariners had a pair of power plays late, but a pair of empty net goals by Shane Sellar and Millan sealed the game. Nagle made 36 saves on 37 Mariners shots, including 18 in the second period. Thome played well in his Mariners debut, stopping 32 of 34. With the win, the Royals leapfrogged the Mariners in the standings into third place.

The Mariners (4-6-0) embark on a road trip to St. John's Newfoundland next week for three games against the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. All three games begin at 5:30 PM ET (7 PM NST) and will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Mariners Radio Network powered by Mixlr. The next homestand begins on Wednesday, November 23rd against Reading at 7 PM. The Mariners will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive for South Portland Food Cupboard. They're also home on Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. (Star Wars Night)

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

