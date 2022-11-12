ECHL Transactions - November 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 11, 2022:

Cincinnati:

Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve

Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Idaho:

Add Darren Brady, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Savannah:

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Max Kaufman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

South Carolina:

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Del Gaizo, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Griffin Lunn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Delete Sean Josling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Brandon Kasel, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Add Michal Stinil, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

