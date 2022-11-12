ECHL Transactions - November 11
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 11, 2022:
Cincinnati:
Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG
Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Shawn Boudrias, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Delete Marc-Antoine Pepin, D placed on reserve
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
Idaho:
Add Darren Brady, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Savannah:
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Max Kaufman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)
South Carolina:
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Del Gaizo, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Colton Ellis, G activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Griffin Lunn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve
Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Delete Sean Josling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Brandon Kasel, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Add Michal Stinil, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve
