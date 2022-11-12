Blades Take on Swamp Rabbits in Back to Back Games

Greenville, SC. - The Florida Everblades square up against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season Saturday, November 12 at 7:05 p.m.

Florida won a thrilling 3-2 OT decision over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday. Cam Morrison scored the OT winner while Cam Johnson made 31 saves for his fourth straight victory. Greenville also went to overtime on Thursday, losing 2-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Everblades last played the Swamp Rabbits in the first round of last season's Kelly Cup Playoffs. Florida took that series 4-2, the furthest any team pushed Florida on their run. Florida split a ten-game slate with Greenville evenly last year, with both teams winning five of the matchups.

Florida enters the match at 5-2-0-0, tied for second in the South Division. Greenville is 3-3-2-0 to start the year, tied for fourth in the division.

Greenville has been held to only one goal in four of their eight games this season.

