Pavlychev Forces OT, Ierullo Caps Comeback With Winner Over Florida
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Nikita Pavlychev's late tying goal gave way for Alex Ierullo's overtime winner as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits came from behind to defeat the Florida Everblades 3-2 on Saturday Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
GVL 0 1 1 1 3
FLA 0 1 1 0 2
The defending Kelly Cup Champion Everblades and the Swamp Rabbits opened the game with a back-and-forth battle that saw the two teams take a scoreless contest into the first intermission.
After the first, Florida's Kody McDonald was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for head-butting, leading to a 5:00 Greenville power-play to start the second period. Just 49 second into the power-play, Brett Kemp gave the Swamp Rabbits the lead with his third goal of the season. After the man-advantage expired, Florida tied the game after Dominic Franco slid home a misplayed puck into the Greenville net.
In the third, the two teams appeared deadlocked until, the Swamp Rabbits took a late penalty that led to Florida taking a 2-1 lead from a Joe Pendenza power-play goal with just 1:45 left in regulation. The Swamp Rabbits, still shorthanded, pulled their goaltender, David Hrenak, for a five-on-five situation in the offensive zone with time ticking away. With just 23 seconds left in the game Alex Ierullo slid the puck to Nikita Pavlychev, who scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal to tie the game and send the two team into overtime.
In the extra frame, Kemp carried the puck down the right wing and skipped a pass to Ierullo, who tipped Greenville's game-winning goal into the net at the at the 1:28 mark, securing the team's fourth win and two points in the standings.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 4-3-2-0 while the Everblades fall to 5-3-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home on Sunday for a rematch with the Everblades at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022
- Rush Best Steelheads in a Shootout, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Hold On In Shootout, Beat Thunder 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Top Oilers in Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Indy Drops Game Two at Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Pavlychev Forces OT, Ierullo Caps Comeback With Winner Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Stifle Toledo With 3-1 Victory on the Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- A Third Period Heartbreaker - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Continue to Struggle at Home in 3-1 Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Iowa Gets Point at Wichita in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nagle Backstops Royals' Sweep Over Mariners For Third-Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Blades Fall to Greenville in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Komets Take Incredible Goaltending Duel, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Harper Scores 400th Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Third Period Power Play Goal Sinks Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wideman Breaks Franchise Record - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - November 12 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Begins Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans vs. Utah, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Road Trip in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Take on Swamp Rabbits in Back to Back Games - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Lions and Icemen Face off for the First Time - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Seek Third-Straight Win in Series Finale vs. Mariners - Reading Royals
- Cossa And Gosselin Shine In 2-1 Road Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Americans' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Rush Edged by Idaho, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Pavlychev Forces OT, Ierullo Caps Comeback With Winner Over Florida
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm)
- Goaltenders Shine as Swamp Rabbits Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm)
- Rabbits Fall 5-1 on Saturday, Split Weekend Series with Savannah