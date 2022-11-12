Nagle Backstops Royals' Sweep Over Mariners For Third-Straight Win

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners, 4-1, Saturday, November 12th at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals improved to 4-4-1 and captured their third win in a row behind Pat Nagle's 36 save performance on 37 shots faced. Nagle improved to 3-2 on the season with his third-straight win in net while Mariners' goalie Peter Thome saved 32 of 37 shots faced and earned the loss in his Mariners debut.

Both teams scored a goal in the opening period of play to take a tie score into the second period, 1-1. Defenseman Will MacKinnon provided the Royals an early lead 7:51 into the game on a pair of rebound shots that squeaked past Thome in net for Maine.Trey Bradley earned the primary assist on Mackinnon's first goal of the season for Bradley's team leading ninth assist and 99th assist of his professional career.

The Mariners answered back halfway through the first period with a short-handed goal to tie the score. On Reading's second power play of the game, Patrick Shea picked up a turnover coughed up by Garrett McFadden and scored on a rebound off of his own breakaway rush in Reading's zone. Shea's third goal of the season was Reading's third shorthanded goal allowed through the season's opening nine games.

Maine outshot the Royals 18 to Reading's 12 in a scoreless second period. The Royals led the Mariners in shots only the third period, and scored the game winning goal on their ninth of 13 total shots in the final frame of regulation.

Defenseman Dominic Cormier put the Royals back into the lead with a deflection put past Thome's glove. The shot was put on net by Mason Millman which connected with Cormier's stick as he entered the slot and redirected into the back on Maine's net for the defenseman's first goal of the season.

Millman followed up the assist with one of two empty net goals scored by the Royals in the final two minutes of regulation. Millman earned his seventh multi-point game of his professional career with a goal and assist in the game while Shane Sellar scored his third goal of the season with the other empty net goal.

After the first period goal from the Mariners, Nagle saved the remaining 27 shots on net to capture his 205th ECHL career win. A sprawling save by Nagle in the third period to rob a Mariners' power play goal highlighted the impressive performance from the 13th year professional goaltender in his 350th ECHL career start.

The Royals conclude their three-game road-trip with a stand alone game against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday, November 16th at 7:05 p.m.

Reading returns home on Friday, November 18th to host the Adirondack Thunder in game one of a two-game weekend series at 7:00 p.m. against the Thunder at Santander Arena. Both games feature promotional games at the arena! Learn more about La Noche de Los Royales and We Hate the Royals Night promotional games and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

Upcoming Games:

La Noche de Los Royales presented by Anewalk Landscape Contracting - Nov. 18 vs. Adirondack

Celebrate Latin American culture with Latin dance groups and music at Santander Arena

Specialty Latin America themed jerseys

4 for $60 Ticket Deal

We Hate the Royals Night - Nov. 20 vs. Adirondack

We celebrate everything that the haters can't stand about the Reading Royals! Get your dislikes at the ready.

Players reading mean tweets!

Take your holiday photo on the ice post-game.

Join us after the game at our Post-Game Party at the Doubletree across from Santander Arena. All are welcome!

Pride Night - Dec. 2 vs. Norfolk

The Royals are celebrating their first ever Pride Night with the help of LGBT. Center of Greater Reading

Pride Dri-Fit headband giveaway.

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.