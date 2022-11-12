Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back victories to start the weekend with a 4-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Ryan Foss made a strong first period for the Admirals count with 3:07 left in the opening 20 minutes before the Growlers replied with four unanswered goals through Michael Joyaux, Todd Skirving, Orrin Centazzo and Brandon Kruse. Luke Cavallin stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced to improve to 5-0-0-0 this season.
These two teams finish up their series tomorrow evening at 4 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - T. Skirving
2. NFL - L. Cavallin
3. NOR - M. Bullion
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022
- Komets Take Incredible Goaltending Duel, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Harper Scores 400th Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Third Period Power Play Goal Sinks Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wideman Breaks Franchise Record - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - November 12 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Begins Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans vs. Utah, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Road Trip in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Take on Swamp Rabbits in Back to Back Games - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Lions and Icemen Face off for the First Time - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Seek Third-Straight Win in Series Finale vs. Mariners - Reading Royals
- Cossa And Gosselin Shine In 2-1 Road Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Americans' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Rush Edged by Idaho, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1
- Growlers Rock Admirals 7-1
- Growlers Get Best of Mariners 5-2
- Growlers Outlast Mariners 3-1
- Growlers Edged Out 4-3 in OT by Railers