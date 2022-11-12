Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back victories to start the weekend with a 4-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Ryan Foss made a strong first period for the Admirals count with 3:07 left in the opening 20 minutes before the Growlers replied with four unanswered goals through Michael Joyaux, Todd Skirving, Orrin Centazzo and Brandon Kruse. Luke Cavallin stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced to improve to 5-0-0-0 this season.

These two teams finish up their series tomorrow evening at 4 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - L. Cavallin

3. NOR - M. Bullion

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.