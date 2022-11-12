Steelheads Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss at Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (7-2-0-1, 15pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (4-6-0-0, 8pts) 4-3 in the shootout Saturday night in front of 3,217 fans at The Monument Arena.

The Steelheads fell behind 2-0 just 2:50 into the game as Ilya Nikolaev would score twice. Jordan Kawaguchi (3rd) cut the deficit down to 2-1 with just 1.5 seconds to play in the first 20 minutes of play. Ty Pelton-Byce would score his first as a Steelhead to tie the game at 2-2 with just 5:50 to play in the middle frame. Max Coatta handed Rapid City a 3-2 advantage at 12:14 of the third period but 3:58 later Pelton-Byce would strike again tying the game at 3-3 to force overtime. Idaho was outshot 7-2 in overtime and was forced to kill of a two-minute minor penalty as the game headed to a shootout. The Rush were able to score twice in the shootout frame while Idaho scored just once.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:22 | 1-0 RC GOAL: Idaho turned the puck over in the high slot and Ilya Nikolaev would cash in beating Rémi Poirer low glove side.

- 1st, 2:50 | 2-0 RC GOAL: At the top of the crease Nikolaev was able to bang home a rebound after an initial shot from the point.

- 1st, 19:58 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Willie Knierim from the right corner was able to find Jordan Kawaguchi in the left circle who fired it past Daniil Chechelev.

- 2nd, 14:10 | 2-2 IDH GOAL: From the left circle Zach Walker sent a feed to the right wall to Darren Brady. Brady found Pelton-Byce at the top of the creased who directed it in the back of the net.

- 3rd, 12:14 | 3-2 RC GOAL: Max Coatta tipped a shot in at the top of the crease on a shot from the point.

- 3rd, 16:12 | 3-3 IDH GOAL: Owen Headrick fired a shot on net from the right circle and Pelton-Byce cleaned up the rebound.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-4.

- Steelheads outshot the Rush 41-36.

- Idaho is (4-1-0-1) vs. Rapid City this season and 52-24-6 all-time including 26-14-2 in Rapid City.

- Wade Murphy (IR), Jordan Timmons (IR), and Justin Misiak (INJ), Nick Canade (DNP), and Jake Kuspky (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

UP NEXT

The Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies Thursday night with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

