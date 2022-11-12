Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-3-2-0) vs. Florida Everblades (5-2-0-0)

November 12, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #9

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Jake Jackson (16), Jack Young [18]

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

May 2, 2022 - Greenville 1 at Florida 5

Next Meeting:

November 13, 2022 - Greenville vs Florida

All-Time Record:

(52-54-8)

QUICK BITS

SETTLED FOR A POINT:

The Swamp Rabbits fell behind early to the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday night, as Cristiano DiGiacinto netted a goal just 28 seconds into the first period for Icemen. In his first game of the season, returning from an injury late in the 21-22 season, Dallas Gerads snuck one by Charles Williams with 4:41 to go in the opening period, tying the game. Goaltenders Michael McNiven (27 saves) and Charles Williams (32 saves) were lights out, as the score remained 1-1 heading into overtime. The Icemen capitalized on a power-play in the extra frame, leading to their 2-1 victory.

SCOUTING THE EVERBLADES:

The Everblades top goalie, Cam Johnson, has a 4-1 record in 5 contests, with a 0.931 save percentage. The reigning Kelly Cup Champions lean on their forwards Robert Carpenter and Cam Morrison, who share the team lead with six points. Florida comes into tonight's contest with a 5-2-0 record after beating the Savannah Ghost Pirates by a score of 3-2 in 0vertime on Thursday night.

LOCKDOWN INITIATED:

Michael McNiven continued his dominance to start the season and had arguably a nominee for Save of the Year against the Icemen. He has posted a 0.930 save percentage in the 4 games he has appeared in. Even though the result didn't go his way on Thursday night, McNiven extended the game into overtime with multiple third period saves and prolonged the extra frame with a highlight real save to earn the Rabbits a point.

BEASTMODE BEAUCH:

Anthony Beauchamp continues to make an impact for the Swamp Rabbits, averaging 1.17 points/game, and sharing the team lead in points (7) with Nikita Pavlychev. Beauchamp has scored a point in four of the six contests he has played in. With an assist on Thursday night, Beauchamp helped the Rabbits tie the game late in the first.

DALLY DOES IT:

Dallas Gerads played in his first contest of the season on Thursday night after missing the first 7 games while recovering from injury and started right where he left off last season. Gerads scored a goal in the first period against the Icemen, tying the contest, and giving him his first goal on the campaign. Gerads looks to return to his form from his rookie campaign where he finished 21-22 with 24 points (9g, 15a).

STRIKE FIRST:

The Rabbits have continued to follow a trend perfectly through the first eight games of the season, as scoring first has proven beneficial. In each of the games the Rabbits have won, they have scored first in those respective contests, while dropping points in games where their opponents strike first.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game, these two teams will face-off again on Sunday afternoon at 3PM. After the weekend, the Rabbits head out on their first extended road trip, traveling north for meetings against Adirondack and Worcester, before a pair of Thanksgiving games in Orlando.

