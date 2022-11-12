ECHL Transactions - November 12
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 12, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Nick Minerva, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG
Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Benjamin Gagne, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Brannon McManus, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve
Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Indy:
Add Andrew Bellant, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Alden Weller, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Toledo:
Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Josh McKechney, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Zack Bross, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
