ECHL Transactions - November 12

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 12, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Nick Minerva, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Benjamin Gagne, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Brannon McManus, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve

Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Indy:

Add Andrew Bellant, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Alden Weller, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Toledo:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Josh McKechney, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Zack Bross, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.