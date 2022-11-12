Blades Fall to Greenville in Overtime
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, SC. - The Florida Everblades couldn't get the overtime win against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Greenville opened up tonight's scoring in the second period with a powerplay goal. Forward Dominic Franco notched his second goal of the season after recording his first goal in last night's matchup. Joe Pendenza put the Blades in the lead at 18:15 in the second period assisted by Robert Calisti and Nathan Staios. Greenville tied the game with 24 seconds left in the third period to send the game to overtime. The extra period of hockey is the second game in a row that the Blades needed overtime to determine the winner of the game. Franco lead the team with six shots on net for the second game in a row. Goalie Cam Johnson stopped 29 of 32 shots while Florida recorded 38 shots on Greenville's goalie David Hrenak.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No scoring
2nd Period
0:49 Greenville B. Kemp 3 (A. Ierullo, N. Pavlychev)
5:28 Florida D. Franco 2 (unassisted)
3rd Period
18:15 Florida J. Pendenza 3 (R. Calisti, N. Staios)
19:37 Greenville N. Pavlychev 6 (A. Ierullo, B. Kemp)
OT
1:28 Greenville A. Ierullo 3 (B. Kemp, J. Gatenby)
GOALTENDERS
GRN - David Hrenak, 36 Saves
FLA - Cam Johnson, 29 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Greenville 32, Florida 38
Power Plays - Greenville 1/2, Florida 1/5
Shorthanded Goals - Greenville 1, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Greenville 6 (12), Florida 3 (17)
NEWS AND NOTES
Back-to-back overtime games for the Blades
Kody McDonald was given a head butting major and game misconduct
Florida is no longer undefeated on Saturday's
NEXT GAME
The Florida Everblades are back in Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday November 13 at 3:05 p.m.
The Everblades will be back in Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators.
