Blades Fall to Greenville in Overtime

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades' CAM JOHNSON on the ice

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' CAM JOHNSON on the ice(Florida Everblades)

GREENVILLE, SC. - The Florida Everblades couldn't get the overtime win against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Greenville opened up tonight's scoring in the second period with a powerplay goal. Forward Dominic Franco notched his second goal of the season after recording his first goal in last night's matchup. Joe Pendenza put the Blades in the lead at 18:15 in the second period assisted by Robert Calisti and Nathan Staios. Greenville tied the game with 24 seconds left in the third period to send the game to overtime. The extra period of hockey is the second game in a row that the Blades needed overtime to determine the winner of the game. Franco lead the team with six shots on net for the second game in a row. Goalie Cam Johnson stopped 29 of 32 shots while Florida recorded 38 shots on Greenville's goalie David Hrenak.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

No scoring

2nd Period

0:49 Greenville B. Kemp 3 (A. Ierullo, N. Pavlychev)

5:28 Florida D. Franco 2 (unassisted)

3rd Period

18:15 Florida J. Pendenza 3 (R. Calisti, N. Staios)

19:37 Greenville N. Pavlychev 6 (A. Ierullo, B. Kemp)

OT

1:28 Greenville A. Ierullo 3 (B. Kemp, J. Gatenby)

GOALTENDERS

GRN - David Hrenak, 36 Saves

FLA - Cam Johnson, 29 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Greenville 32, Florida 38

Power Plays - Greenville 1/2, Florida 1/5

Shorthanded Goals - Greenville 1, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Greenville 6 (12), Florida 3 (17)

NEWS AND NOTES

Back-to-back overtime games for the Blades

Kody McDonald was given a head butting major and game misconduct

Florida is no longer undefeated on Saturday's

NEXT GAME

The Florida Everblades are back in Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday November 13 at 3:05 p.m.

The Everblades will be back in Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators.

JOIN THE FUN

Become a member of the Florida Everblades family by securing a great seat location and big savings with a Blades 365 Membership!

Purchase a new Voucher 12 package that allows you to use 12 tickets in any quantity during the 2022-23 season to earn the exclusive benefits of being a Blades 365 Member! To view the Blades 365 Membership savings, benefits and options click HERE.

Everblades put the FUN in FUNdraising! There is no handling of money or tickets and no limit to the amount of money your group can make with the Everblades easy-to-run online Fundraiser! For more information, or to reserve a Fundraiser Night at an Everblades regular season home game, call or text (239) 948-7825.

Calling all Everblades fans! Be among the first hockey fans in Southwest Florida to show off your pride in the newly-crowned Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades! Grab the newest and hottest merchandise by checking out the entire collection that is available online by visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com or at the Hertz Arena Pro Shop!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or Mixlr at www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades.

Stay up to date by following the Florida Everblades on Social Media with all the latest news, scores and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, and Twitter.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.