Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Road Trip in Allen

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (6-3, 12 points, .667 Win %) at Allen Americans (2-4-1, 5 points, .357 Win %)

Saturday, November 12, 2022. 6:05 pm. Arena: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7759636-2022-utah-grizzlies-vs-allen-americans

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the 8th and final game of the road trip. Utah has won 4 in a row and are currently 5-2 on the trip. Zach Tsekos has a point in 4 straight games. Cameron Wright has 2 goals and 6 assists in his last 4 games. Andrew Nielsen has 1 goal and 8 assists in his last 4 games. The power play has been strong for Utah lately as they are 7 for 18 on the man advantage over their last 3 games.

Games This Week

November 9, 2022 - Utah 3 Allen 2 (Overtime) - Connor McDonald game winning goal with 13 seconds left in OT. Garrett Metcalf saved 32 of 34. Zach Tsekos had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tarun Fizer scored his 6th goal of the year. Andrew Durham and Zach Pochiro each scored for Allen. Allen outshot Utah 34 to 31. Utah was 1 for 7 on the power play. Allen was 0 for 4.

November 11, 2022 - Utah 4 Allen 2 - Dylan Fitze, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright and Zach Tsekos each scored a goal for Utah. Trent Miner saved 31 of 33 to earn his first win of the season. Utah was 1 for 5 on the power play. Allen was 1 for 3. Brycen Martin was a +3 in the win.

November 12, 2022 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Grizz Road Trip Leaders

Andrew Nielsen leads Utah with 10 points on the road trip (1 goal, 9 assists). Cameron Wright has 9 points in his last 7 games (3 goals, 6 assists) and a +5 rating. Zach Tsekos has 4 goals on the trip. Tsekos leads Utah with a +7 rating on the road. Tarun Fizer has 3 goals on the trip. Joey Colatarci is a +4 on the road.

Tarun Fizer and Zach Tsekos Tied for Team Lead

Tarun Fizer and Zach Tsekos are each tied for the team lead with 6 goals. Tsekos has 4 goals in his last 3 games. Tsekos has a 27.3 shooting percentage (6 for 22). Fizer scored a first period goal in Utah's 3-2 win at Allen on November 9. Fizer has a point in 4 of his last 5 games and a point in 7 of 9 contests. Tarun has a goal in 5 of 9 games this season. Tarun has a 25.0 shooting percentage (6 for 24).

Mr. Clutch, Cameron Wright

Cameron Wright has 3 goals this season. All of them have been game winners. Wright leads Utah with 37 shots on goal. He is a +5 in 7 road games this season.

Grizzlies Player Trends and Stories

Andrew Nielsen - Leads all league defenseman in points (12), assists (11). Nielsen leads the league in power play assists and points (7) Nielsen has 1 goal and 8 assists in his last 4 games. Nielsen has a point in 3 of his last 4 games.

Cameron Wright - Leads Utah with 3 game winning goals. Wright has 2 goals and 6 assists in his last 4 games. Wright leads Utah with 37 shots, which ranks tied for 2nd in the league.

Tarun Fizer - Fizer has a point in 4 of his last 5 games and a point in 7 of 9 contests. Fizer has a 25.0 shooting % (6 for 24). Tarun has the first goal in the game twice this season. Fizer is tied for the club lead with 6 goals.

Zach Tsekos - Tsekos is tied for the team lead with 6 goals. He has a 27.3 shooting % (6 for 22). Zach leads the team in plus/minus (+7). Tsekos has 4 goals in his last 3 games.

Brandon Cutler - Cutler had 2 goals and 1 assist on November 5 at Kansas City. All 4 of his points came on the power play (2 goals, 2 assists).

Johnny Walker - Walker has 3 goals in his last 3 games. Johnny has a 30 % shooting percentage (3 for 10).

Connor McDonald - McDonald scored his first professional game winning goal on November 9 at Allen.

Dakota Raabe has an assist in 2 of their last 4 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 7 for 18 on the power play over the last 3 games. Utah has outscored opponents 13 to 6 in the second period(s). Utah has outshot opponents 118 to 80 in the second period(s). Utah has scored 18 goals in their last 4 games after scoring 10 goals in their first 5 games. Utah is 4-1 in one goal games.

Match-Up With Allen

It's the third of 12 meetings this season between the clubs, with both teams hosting 6 games. Utah is at Allen on November 9, 11-12. Allen is at Utah on February 1, 3-4. Utah hosts Allen on February 22, 24-25. Utah is at Allen on March 16-17, 19.

Utah has a current 7 game winning streak vs Allen.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-3

Home record: 1-1

Road record: 5-2

Win percentage: .667

Streak: Won 4

Standings Points: 12

Last 10: 6-3

Goals per game: 3.11 (16th) Goals for: 28

Goals against per game: 2.78 (10th) Goals Against: 25

Shots per game: 31.56 (10th)

Shots against per game: 31.00 (19th)

Power Play: 9 for 47 - 19.1 % (15th)

Penalty Kill: 27 for 34- 79.4 % (16th)

Penalty Minutes: 101. 11.22 per game. - Utah has the 3rd fewest penalty minutes per game in the league.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 4-1.

Opposition Scores First: 2-2

Record in One Goal Games: 4-1.

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Zach Tsekos (6).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (11).

Points: Nielsen (12).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+7).

PIM: Johnny Walker (15)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (7)

Power Play Goals: Tsekos (3)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (7).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (37).

Shooting Percentage: Walker (30.0 %) 3 for 10.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (3)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (3)

Save %: Metcalf (.920).

Goals Against Average: Lukas Parik (2.51)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Zach Tsekos (3) Dylan Fitze, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright (1).

Assist Streaks: Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, Trent Miner, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Tsekos (4)

