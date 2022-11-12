Harper Scores 400th Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss

GLENS FALLS - Shane Harper scored with 1:48 left in regulation to force overtime in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night in front of 4,378 at COOL Insuring Arena.

The Railers scored a shorthanded goal to take a 1-0 lead just 4:53 into the first period. After a turnover in the neutral zone, Ryan took the puck into the offensive zone and sent a shot by goaltender Jake Theut. The goal was Ryan's third of the year, unassisted, and the Railers took the lead into the first intermission.

After no scoring in the second period, Grant Jozefek scored his second goal in two games to tie the game at one. Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen made the original save for the Railers, but Jozefek followed up and sent the puck into the net from the right circle. The goal was his second of the year with assists from Noah Corson and Xavier Parent.

Just over one minute later, Reece Newkirk put the Railers back in front with his fifth of the year. Quin Ryan was credited with the lone assist on the original chance that was stopped by Jake Theut in net. Newkirk's goal came at 5:49 of the third period and Worcester led 2-1.

Shane Harper tied the game to force overtime with second goal of the year with just 1:48 left in the third period. Sebastian Vidmar and Jake Ryczek were given the assists and the goal was Harper's 400th professional point.

In a shootout, Blake Christensen and Bobby Butler both scored, and Worcester collected the extra point in the win.

