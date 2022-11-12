Komets Take Incredible Goaltending Duel, 2-1
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- Saturday night at WesBanco Arena was a goaltending clinic, as the Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets ran into brick walls in the respective creases. Colton Point, Ryan Bednard, and Tommy Nappier combined to block 73 of the 76 shots they faced, which included a perfect 32-save outing in relief from Bednard. All of the scoring came in the first period, and the difference was Shawn Boudrias' power play goal, as the Komets edged the Nailers, 2-1.
The Nailers got off to a quick start, as they struck just 1:54 into the contest. With bodies lining up in the slot, Josh Maniscalco let a snap shot go from the right point and picked his spot perfectly, as he lined his attempt into the top-left corner of the net. Fort Wayne drew even at the 11:07 mark. Jordan Martel won a puck battle along the wall with help from Matt Alvaro, who whisked a pass to Anthony Petruzzelli, who swiped in a one-timer from the right side of the slot. A little more than five minutes later, the Komets took the lead. A scramble took place in front of the net, where Matthew Boudens bunted the puck out of the air and Shawn Boudrias forced it the rest of the way over the line.
From that point on, the night belonged to the goaltenders. Colton Point of the Komets had his strongest performance in the second period, as he kept his team in the lead by stopping all 18 shots during that 20-minute window. Ryan Bednard took over in relief at the start of the middle frame for Wheeling, but had his largest workload in the third period, when he was perfect on 23 attempts. With no goals scored after the first, the game went into the books as a 2-1 Fort Wayne win.
Colton Point earned the victory for the Komets, as he made 33 saves on 34 shots. Tommy Nappier took the loss for the Nailers, as he allowed two goals on ten shots, before Ryan Bednard was a perfect 32-of-32 in relief.
The Nailers and Komets will meet up again in Wheeling on Sunday at 4:10, as the two teams conclude hockey-filled weekends. Fans will be able to skate with the odd-numbered players following the game. The next Big Six Promotional Night is exactly three weeks away, as the Nailers will celebrate Holiday Palooza on Saturday, December 3rd, with a small business holiday village, specialty jerseys, the annual Teddy Bear Toss, and more. Season memberships, Big 6 ticket plans, and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
RYAN BEDNARD of the Wheeling Nailers in action
