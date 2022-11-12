Americans' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Utah

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night by a score of 4-2 at CUTX Event Center. The Americans rallied in the final period to make it a close game, but Utah's empty-net goal in the final minute extended the Americans losing streak to four games.

Jackson Leppard and Hank Crone provided all the Americans offense on Friday night. Crone netted his third of the season, while Leppard scored his first goal of the year.

"It doesn't really matter when you lose," said Crone, in an interview on the Americans broadcast. "Tomorrow is a new game, and we need to snap out of it."

The Americans outshot Utah 14-9 in the final frame. It was Zach Tsekos empty-netter in the final 64 seconds that ended the Allen rally. The Americans have lost three straight home games but have a chance to end that streak tomorrow night in the final game of the three-game series.

Saturday is Military Night at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red. Double Header Hockey action begins at 3:00 pm with the Americans and Grizzlies at 7:05 pm.

