Game Notes: vs Idaho

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #10 vs Idaho

11/12/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Jon Martin but Idaho came from behind and beat Rapid City, 4-2, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Daniil Chechelev made 30 saves on 33 shots and Ilya Nikolaev recorded two assists in the loss.

SICK OF EACH OTHER: The Rush and Steelheads meet for what is the sixth-consecutive game against one anther on Saturday night. Rapid City has gone 1-4-0-0 in the five matchups with Idaho thus far. In the five games to date, there have been two fights, including Kenton Helgesen and Jade Miller at the conclusion of Friday night's game. Rapid City and Idaho will meet a total of 14 times this season, six times in Boise and eight in Rapid City.

LID OFF THE JAR: Rush forward Alex Aleardi netted his first goal for Rapid City on Wednesday night during his eighth game of the season. Aleardi potted 31 goals in 61 games for the Florida Everblades during the 2021-22 season, and added eight more in 20 playoff games en route to a Kelly Cup championship. In his ECHL career, Aleardi has 54 goals in 109 games, an average of just under one goal every two games.

POWER ON: Jon Martin scored on the power play in the second period on Friday and in doing so, helped the Rush snap an 0-for-19 stretch on the man advantage. Prior to Martin's goal, Rapid City had not scored on the power play since Matt Marcinew struck in the second period of a 6-4 win over Kansas City on October 28. For the season, the Rush have converted on four of their 31 power play opportunities, good for a 12.9% success rate, 25th in the ECHL.

RIDING CHECHELEV: Daniil Chechelev has started seven of Rapid City's nine games this season and is 3-4-0-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .916 save percentage. Chechelev has made 30 saves or more in six of his seven starts. The second-year pro goaltender was a fourth-round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ryan Zuhlsdorf's goal in the first period on Friday was his first of the season...Ilya Nikolaev assisted both of Rapid City's goals in the 4-2 loss on Friday night. They were his first two professional assists. The 21-year-old center was a third round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 2019 NHL entry draft and is on an NHL contract with Calgary...the Rush and Steelheads were even in shots on goal with 34 apiece on Friday. It was the first time this season the Rush were not outshot by an opponent.

UP NEXT: Rapid City hits the road for the first of three games next week in Tulsa against the Oilers. It begins with a morning puck drop on Thursday for the Oilers Education Day game. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. CT.

ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022

