Iowa Gets Point at Wichita in 3-2 OTL

Wichita, KS - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Tommy Parrottino and Cole Stallard, but the Wichita Thunder roared back with three unanswered goals and scored 16 seconds into overtime to best the Heartlanders, 3-2, Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena. Parrottino and Stallard scored in the second period, with both goals assisted by Mike Pastujov (3g and 6a in four games)

The teams each took eight shots in a scoreless first period.

Iowa scored the first two goals of the game in the second frame. First, Parrottino redirected a feed from Pastujov, shoveling in a centering feed that entered the net's left side and gave Iowa the first goal at 10:58 of the second (PPG). Stallard got on the board about seven minutes later to make it 2-0. Initially denied at the right post, Stallard swooped behind the net to the right post, catching the netminder standing up. Stallard slid it low for his fourth of the season.

In the third period, Michal Stinil (3:37 left, PPG) and Jay Dickman (1:01 left) tallied to force overtime before the Wahlin winner.

Hunter Jones blocked 23 shots in defeat. Evan Buitenhuis blocked 30 Heartlanders attempts in victory.

