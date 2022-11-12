Mavericks Top Oilers in Kansas City
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell 6-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night.
Tristan Mullen gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game, popping home a back-post feed 2:23 into the action.
Loren Ullet scored in the 10th minute of the second, following a rebound past the goal line in his 200th game as a Maverick. Pascal Laberge contributed just over a minute later, setting the score 3-0 in Kansas City's Favor at the 10:54 mark of the frame. Nick Pasutjov closed out the second-period scoring, directing home a rebound 3:45 past the halfway-point of the game.
Tyler Poulsen altered the score line to 4-1, hoisting a power-play goal over Owen Savory just 17 seconds into the third frame for his first as an Oiler. Mullin followed up with his second of the night 3:04 after Poulsen's tally, restoring a four-goal Mavericks' lead. Keeghan Howdeshell finished the scoring with 9:24 remaining, resulting in a 6-1 Kansas City victory.
Owen Savory earned first-star honors in his pro debut, halting 32 of 33 Tulsa chances.
Poulsen's goal came on the power play, marking four-straight games where the Oilers have scored a special-teams goal. Coten Ellis and Eric Dop both made appearances for the Oilers.
The Oilers square off against Kansas City again for a day game, starting at 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Oilers then host the Rapid City Rush for their own Education Day game, taking place at 10:35 a.m. at the BOK Center on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022
- Rush Best Steelheads in a Shootout, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Hold On In Shootout, Beat Thunder 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Steelheads Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Top Oilers in Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Indy Drops Game Two at Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Pavlychev Forces OT, Ierullo Caps Comeback With Winner Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Stifle Toledo With 3-1 Victory on the Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- A Third Period Heartbreaker - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Continue to Struggle at Home in 3-1 Loss to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Iowa Gets Point at Wichita in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nagle Backstops Royals' Sweep Over Mariners For Third-Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Blades Fall to Greenville in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Komets Take Incredible Goaltending Duel, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Harper Scores 400th Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Third Period Power Play Goal Sinks Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Get by Admirals 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wideman Breaks Franchise Record - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - November 12 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Begins Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans vs. Utah, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Road Trip in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Take on Swamp Rabbits in Back to Back Games - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - November 11 - ECHL
- Lions and Icemen Face off for the First Time - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Seek Third-Straight Win in Series Finale vs. Mariners - Reading Royals
- Cossa And Gosselin Shine In 2-1 Road Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Americans' Rally Falls Short in Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Rush Edged by Idaho, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.