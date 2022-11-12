Mavericks Top Oilers in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell 6-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday night.

Tristan Mullen gave Kansas City a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game, popping home a back-post feed 2:23 into the action.

Loren Ullet scored in the 10th minute of the second, following a rebound past the goal line in his 200th game as a Maverick. Pascal Laberge contributed just over a minute later, setting the score 3-0 in Kansas City's Favor at the 10:54 mark of the frame. Nick Pasutjov closed out the second-period scoring, directing home a rebound 3:45 past the halfway-point of the game.

Tyler Poulsen altered the score line to 4-1, hoisting a power-play goal over Owen Savory just 17 seconds into the third frame for his first as an Oiler. Mullin followed up with his second of the night 3:04 after Poulsen's tally, restoring a four-goal Mavericks' lead. Keeghan Howdeshell finished the scoring with 9:24 remaining, resulting in a 6-1 Kansas City victory.

Owen Savory earned first-star honors in his pro debut, halting 32 of 33 Tulsa chances.

Poulsen's goal came on the power play, marking four-straight games where the Oilers have scored a special-teams goal. Coten Ellis and Eric Dop both made appearances for the Oilers.

The Oilers square off against Kansas City again for a day game, starting at 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Oilers then host the Rapid City Rush for their own Education Day game, taking place at 10:35 a.m. at the BOK Center on Thursday, Nov. 17.

