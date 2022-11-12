Thunder Begins Homestand Tonight vs. Iowa

November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder after a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder after a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight to begin a four-game homestand against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Tonight is the first-ever trip for Iowa to INTRUST Bank Arena. Last season, the Thunder played at Iowa twice with Wichita going 1-1-0 at Xtream Arena. Tonight is the first game of the season for Wichita against a team outside of its division.

Both teams played last night. Wichita claimed a 4-3 overtime win at Tulsa while the Heartlanders lost at Kansas City, 8-5.

Cole MacDonald provided the heroics last night for the Thunder, scoring the overtime winner. He had a goal and an assist while also recording his first ECHL goal of his career. MacDonald has three points (1g, 2a) in four games since joining the Thunder.

Stefan Fournier tallied another power play goal last night. The veteran forward from Dorval, Quebec has five goals and two assists in six games this season. He needs six more to reach 100 ECHL goals for his career.

Brayden Watts and Jay Dickman led the way on Friday night as both players tallied a goal and two helpers. Watts has nine points (4g, 5a) in eight games and needs 15 points to reach 100 for his ECHL career. Dickman tallied his first goal of the season. He has five points (1g, 4a) in eight games so for this year.

Wichita claimed its second-straight overtime win last night. Both wins against the Oilers were 4-3 with the Thunder coming out on top. Wichita is now 2-1 in games decided in OT.

The Thunder sits in third place in the Mountain Division with 11 points. Iowa is seventh in the Central Division with two points.

Iowa is led by Matthew Boucher, who has eight points. Michael Pastujov is second with seven. Brayden Watts and Billy Constantinou lead the Thunder with nine points.

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special military-themed uniform that will be auctioned on the DASH Auction app. Click here to buy tickets.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.