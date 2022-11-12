Lions and Icemen Face off for the First Time
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
For the first time in team history, the Lions de Trois-Rivières will be facing off against the Jacksonville Icemen: Tonight's game starts at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Last night's game between the two teams was postponed as the Lions' flight to Florida was cancelled due to Hurricane Nicole, which is currently hammering the southeastern United States. Head coach Éric Bélanger and his team will be looking to re-establish their winning ways after losing five of their last six games. The Icemen were riding a two-game winning streak, having defeated the South Carolina Stingrays and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earlier this week, before losing last night to the Orlando Solar Bears, leaving them with a record of 4-5-0
Players to watch
The Lions' 20-year-old forward Ryan Francis: Number 44 has 1-3-4 totals in eight games this season. His first professional goal was a beauty, scored on a breakaway against Luke Cavallin of the Newfoundland Growlers on October 29.
Jacksonville Icemen forward Ara Nazarian: Number 22's season has started with a bang, having registered 4-4-8 totals in nine games. And he's on a hot streak right now, with five points in his last three games.
