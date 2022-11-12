Royals Seek Third-Straight Win in Series Finale vs. Mariners

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game road-trip with their final game of a two-game series against the Maine Mariners tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Reading improved to 3-4-1 on the season after defeating Maine in their previous game, 5-3, on Friday, November 11th at Cross Insurance Arena. Forward Max Newton and Jacob Gaucher each scored two goals in the game and contributed to a three-goal second period that mounted a comeback after Reading trailed 2-0 to the Mariners after the first period.

Mariners' forward Alex-Olivier Voyer contributed to both of Maine's game opening goals with a primary assist on the first goal before scoring the second. Voyer earned his first points of the season in his first game with Maine. Jacob Wilson earned an assist on Voyer's goal and scored a goal in the third period to earn his first multi-point game of his professional career.

Reading erased the two-goal deficit and scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a one-goal lead into the third period, 3-2. Gaucher and Newton each scored their first of two goals in the game in the second period while Tyler Kirkup scored his first goal of his professional career.

Gaucher and Newton scored their second of two goals in the third period, solidifying the 5-3 victory for Reading in their first road win of the season. The multi-point game was Newton's second in consecutive games while Gaucher's two-goal game was the first multi-point game of his professional career.

Reading holds fourth place in the North Division with a .438 win percentage. Reading has played one less game compared to Maine and Newfoundland while the divisional leader Worcester has two more games played compared to Reading. Maine holds third place in the North Division with a .444 win percentage across nine games this season. Worcester ranks in first place with a 9-1-0 record after suffering their first loss of the season to Adirondack on Friday, November 11th. The Growlers have yet to lose in regulation with an 8-0-1 record. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (7) and posts a 2-4-1 record in fourth place. Trois-Rivières dropped to fifth place with a 2-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of the division on a six-game losing streak.

The Mariners fell to 4-5 on the season after dropping their third-straight game in the loss to Reading. The Mariners have been outscored 13 to 6 on their three-game losing streak.

Royals forward Max Newton has scored ten points in his last seven games (6 G, 4 A) while forward Trey Bradley has eight points in his last six games (1 G, 7 A) and Charlie Gerard has four points in his last four games (2 G, 2 A). Forward Nick Master leads the Mariners with ten points and ties for the team lead in goals (5) with Nick Jermain. Forward Reid Stefanson enters tonight's game on a two-game point streak (1 G, 2 A).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

