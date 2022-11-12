Wideman Breaks Franchise Record
November 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Fuel forward, Alex Wideman, headed into this weekend's road trip tied for the most Fuel franchise assists with Josh Shalla at 73. On Friday night, with an assist on Cam Hillis' goal in the third period against Cincinnati, Wideman broke the record and became the sole leader in franchise assists.
Wideman, who returned to the Fuel after three years playing overseas, is currently leading the team in points with four goals and nine assists. For his efforts in the league's opening weekend, Wideman won ECHL Player of the Week after two goals and five assists in two games. He also scored the Fuel's first goal of the season against Fort Wayne on October 21.
The St. Louis, Missouri native has tallied 211 points (78g-133a) in 246 career ECHL games with Indy, Cincinnati and Evansville.
The forward has a long history of playing hockey in Indiana, dating back to his time with the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
