Game Day Preview: Americans vs. Utah, 7:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to end their four-game losing streak tonight as they face the Utah Grizzlies in Game 3 of their three-game series. The Americans suffered a 4-2 loss on Friday night. Allen erased a 3-0 deficit to cut the lead to one goal in the third period, however an empty-net goal sealed the win for Utah. The Americans are 2-4-1 through seven games this season.

Last Game: The Americans losing streak has reached four games after a 4-2 loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night in Allen. The Americans rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to cut the lead to 3-2 in the third period. Utah ended those hopes with an empty-net goal in the final period. Zach Tsekos fired a puck from center ice into the open net to give the Grizzlies their fourth goal of the game to secure the victory. Jackson Leppard and Hank Crone were the only goal scorers for the Americans who dropped to 2-4-1 with the loss. It was Jackson Leppard's first goal of the season.

Combs streak ends: Jack Combs was held without a point on Friday night ending his six-game point streak. Combs leads the Americans in points this season with seven (3 goals and 4 assists). The St Louis native had at least one point in every game this season until last night.

Flodell recalled by Ottawa: Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Flodell has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators and assigned to their AHL affiliate Belleville. Flodell was in net last night for the Americans giving up three goals in the loss to Utah. The Senators will host the Rochester Americans tonight.

Albano in the lineup last night for Belleville: Americans defenseman Nick Albano, on a PTO with Belleville, made his Senators debut on Friday night and had no points in 11 minutes of action.

Finlay misses another game: Americans forward Liam Finlay missed Friday night's game against Utah due to illness. It was his second straight game out of the lineup. Finlay is second on the team in scoring this season with six points (1 goal and 5 assists). Finlay is second on the team in scoring behind Jack Combs.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-2-1

Away: 1-2-0

Overall: 2-3-1

Last 10: 2-4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Zach Pochiro and Jack Combs

Assists: (5) Liam Finlay

Points: (7) Jack Combs

+/-: (+4) Nick Albano*

PIM: (22) Jackson Leppard

*In the AHL with Belleville

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 1-1

Road: 5-2

Overall: 6-3

Last 10: 6-3

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (6) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (11) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (12) Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+7) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (15) Johnny Walker

