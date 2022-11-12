Indy Drops Game Two at Cincy

CINCINNATI- The puck dropped in Cincinnati once more as the Fuel attempted to split the series and tie for first place in the division with the Cyclones. Despite taking a lead in the first period, the Fuel were not able to mount a win and instead fell to the Cyclones for the second time by a score of 5-2, their largest margin of defeat so far this season.

The first period began where last night left off, with four fighting majors handed out across both teams before either scored. First it was Chris Cameron with Cincinnati's Sean Allen and then Andrew Perrott with the opposing Brandon Yeamans.

After an additional Cincinnati penalty, the Fuel struck first with a backhanded goal by Jakub Pour. Less than five minutes later, Justin Vaive tied it up for Cincinnati. That tie didn't last long as Chris Van Os-Shaw got the go-ahead goal just two minutes later, his first of the season.

Vaive opened the scoring in the second period to tie the game with a power play goal after Bryan Lemos was sent to the box for boarding. Yeamans dropped the gloves again, this time with Andrew Bellant who made his 2022-23 regular season Fuel debut tonight. Louie Caporusso then got on the board to give the Cyclones their first lead of the game, 3-2.

About halfway through the third period, the Cyclones' Lincoln Griffin scored, despite an attempt by the Fuel to overturn the goal with a challenge. The Fuel gained some momentum, but the Cyclones knocked in an empty-net goal to put things away and the Fuel fell 5-2.

