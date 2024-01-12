Texas Stars Release Goaltender Jared Moe from Professional Tryout
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has released goaltender Jared Moe from his professional tryout.
Moe, 24, did not appear in a game for Texas, but compiled a 4-1-0 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six appearances this season for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads before signing the tryout agreement with the Stars.
Texas returns to play this weekend when the Stars host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
