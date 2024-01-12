Subban Superb & Gaudette Tallies Hat Trick in Win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-12-3-2) rode a spectacular goaltending performance and their first hat trick of the season to a 4-2 win over the Syracuse Crunch (18-12-2-2) on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

It became obvious early in the first that Malcolm Subban would have a busy night in the Springfield net, as the Crunch peppered the veteran's goal with chances from all angles, but Subban had every answer on a blistering 20-shot blitz at the T-Birds net. His saves came in all forms, with perhaps his best save coming on a post-to-posh push to stonewall Declan Carlile from point-blank range.

For his efforts, Subban then got the reward of a lead when Springfield went to the game's first power play following a delay of game call at 18:13. A broken play led to the AHL's leading goal scorer potting his 21st, as Zach Bolduc's wrist shot from the right side fluttered off the heel of his stick right to the waiting blade of Adam Gaudette. From there, the T-Birds All-Star knew exactly what to do, snapping it past Matt Tomkins' stick hand to make it 1-0.

A 1-0 lead after being outshot 20-10 in the period would have been a positive in itself, but with less than 10 seconds left in the period, Matthew Peca sprung Gaudette on a breakaway in the neutral zone. Despite being ruled no goal on the ice, replay confirmed that Gaudette's forehand try hit the top shelf behind Tomkins' glove hand, and the T-Birds lead was 2-0 after 20 minutes. Gaudette extended his league-leading goal total to 22, which already puts him in a tie for eighth all-time in T-Birds team history in single-season goals.

Despite seeing the two late goals enter their goal at the end of the first, the Crunch was unruffled, and they only further escalated their offensive pressure in the second with 21 more shots on Subban. Waltteri Merela finally got Syracuse on the board, snapping a wrist shot past Subban at 8:01 of the second. Merela was not finished, and on a Crunch power play 5:49 later, he tied the score, cleaning up a loose puck just outside the blue paint.

Subban's two-period save total of 39 was already a season-high for Springfield goaltenders, and he only added to it in the third with 14 more to slam the door. The Springfield blue line rewarded Subban's incredible night with a game-winner just 2:11 into the third when Wyatt Kalynuk patiently walked around a shot block attempt before beating Tomkins with a wrist shot from the left circle, giving the T-Birds a 3-2 lead.

After killing off a Syracuse power play and taking the one-goal lead into the final three minutes, the Crunch pulled Tomkins in hopes of generating offense at 6-on-5. Instead, moments after Subban's 50th save of the night, Gaudette pounced on a loose puck and cleared it over 100 feet into the yawning net, completing his first hat trick as a T-Bird and bringing his league-leading goal total to 23.

The T-Birds, now 5-0-0-0 this season against the North Division, try to extend that win streak on Saturday in a 5:00 p.m. contest in Utica against the Comets.

