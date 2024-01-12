Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has loaned forward Jakub Vrana to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues activated defenseman Justin Faulk from injured reserve (IR).
Vrana, 27, has posted eight points (four goals, four assists) during his seven-game stint with the Thunderbirds this season. The Prague, Czech Republic, native has also logged six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 appearances with the Blues. Overall, he has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 367 career NHL regular-season games.
The T-Birds return home for a 3:05 p.m. matinee on Monday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the MassMutual Center.
Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jakub Vrana (left) vs. the Hershey Bears
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024
- Game Notes - ONT vs CGY - 01.12.2024 - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Texas Stars Release Goaltender Jared Moe from Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Dennis Hildeby and Alex Steeves Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- San Jose Barracuda Add Forward Mitchell Fossier to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Millman to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Head to Michigan for Friday Night Match vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser, Ryan Mast, and Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds
- T-Birds Bring Back Sticks & Stairs on January 27
- T-Birds Complete Another Multi-Goal Comeback to Stun Isles
- Adam Gaudette, Dylan Coghlan Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster
- Early Hole Dooms T-Birds in Sunday Matinee in Providence