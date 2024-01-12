Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jakub Vrana (left) vs. the Hershey Bears

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has loaned forward Jakub Vrana to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues activated defenseman Justin Faulk from injured reserve (IR).

Vrana, 27, has posted eight points (four goals, four assists) during his seven-game stint with the Thunderbirds this season. The Prague, Czech Republic, native has also logged six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 appearances with the Blues. Overall, he has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 367 career NHL regular-season games.

The T-Birds return home for a 3:05 p.m. matinee on Monday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the MassMutual Center.

