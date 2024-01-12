Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (12-18-1-1; 26 pts.) at San Diego Gulls (10-16-5-0; 25 pts.)

The Iowa Wild begin a five-game road trip with a visit to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday at 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 9-7-2-0 (5-3-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 4-4-1-0 at San Diego)

Last Time: San Diego took its only win in the four-game season series with a 4-2 victory at Wells Fargo Arena on Apr. 2, 2023... Nick Swaney and Simon Johansson scored for the Wild... Iowa was held scoreless on the power play for the only time in the season series

2022-23: Iowa posted a 3-1-0-0 record against San Diego last season... The Wild swept the Gulls in San Diego in March before splitting an April season at Wells Fargo Arena... Nic Petan led Iowa with nine points (3-6=9) against San Diego... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-0-0 with three goals allowed against the Gulls

TEAM NOTES

FAVORABLE MATCHUP: Iowa has finished with a .500 record or better against San Diego for four consecutive seasons... The Wild and Gulls did not play in 2020-21.... Iowa has won three games in back-to-back season series

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa is 4-0-0-0 when four or more players score in a game... The Wild have not had four players score in a contest for 12 consecutive games

FIRST GOALS: Iowa has allowed the first goal in five games in a row... The Wild have conceded the first goal in 22 contests (3-17-1-1)

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has received four or more power plays in 10 consecutive games... Iowa's opponents have scored on the man advantage in 11 of the last 12 games

BEHIND THE BENCH

* Iowa Wild assistant coach Cody Franson makes his coaching debut on Friday

* Franson posted 212 points (43-169=212) in 550 career NHL games with the Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Chicago Blackhawks

* Franson also skated in in 283 AHL games and totaled 175 points (46-129=175) with the Milwaukee Admirals, Rockford IceHogs, and Hershey Bears

* The Sicamous, B.C. native was selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (79th overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft

IN THE SHOW

* Seven players who have worn an Iowa Wild uniform this season are currently recalled to Minnesota

* Daemon Hunt, Vinni Lettieri, Jake Lucchini, Dakota Mermis, Nic Petan, Adam Raska, and Jesper Wallstedt are all with Minnesota

* Wallstedt made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Wednesday at Dallas

* Wallstedt became the 34th Iowa alumni to make his NHL debut with Minnesota

* Raska made his Minnesota debut on Jan. 6 at Columbus

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.