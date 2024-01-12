IceHogs Head to Michigan for Friday Night Match vs. Griffins

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Van Andel Arena for a 6 p.m. puck drop. Tonight's contest is the third of 10 scheduled meetings, and it's the first time the IceHogs have met the Griffins at Van Andel Arena this season. Rockford is 1-1-0-0 against Grand Rapids this season after a 3-0 win on Oct. 28 and a 4-2 loss on Dec. 27 at the BMO Center.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 13-14-3-1, 30 points (4th, Central)

Grand Rapids: 14-13-3-1, 32 points (3rd, Central)

Last Time Out: 5-3 Win at Texas (Jan. 6)

The IceHogs topped the Texas Stars 5-3 on Jan. 6 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Down 2-1 after the first, Rockford scored two goals in the second and two goals in the third to claim victory. Anders Bjork provided two goals for the Hogs, including a shorthanded score to give Rockford a 3-2 lead in the second and another tally in the third to extend the advantage to 5-3.

Rockford came up empty on the power play, but the PK came through with a five-minute kill in the first period after Brandon Baddock was given a major penalty. Mitchell Weeks picked up his second win of the season for the Hogs with 28 saves on 31 shots.

Crevier & Seney Arrive from Chicago

Two reinforcements arrived from the Chicago Blackhawks this last week in the form of Brett Seney and Louis Crevier. Seney played in four games with the Hawks and has now appeared in the NHL for five out of his six full professional seasons. The only exception was the 2020-21 COVID-altered season. Crevier returns to Rockford after skating in his first 13 NHL contests and recording three assists in the process. Seney has missed Rockford's last two contests and Crevier has been in the NHL for the Hogs' last 14 games. The two were both pulled up to the NHL due in large part to Chicago's injuries at the NHL level. Heading into last weekend, nine Blackhawks players were on IR and eight of them were forwards.

Shorthanded Score

Ander's Bjork's first goal on Saturday against the Stars marked Rockford's third shorthanded goal of the season-the first of his professional career. Bryce Kindopp netted the IceHogs' first shortie of the campaign against the San Jose Barracuda on the 2023-24 season's opening night on Oct. 13. Jackson Cates tallied the second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 16 before Rockford signed him to a one-year AHL contract on an empty net against the Iowa Wild. The Laval Rocket lead the AHL in shorties with nine on the season.

Points Scramble

David Gust is Rockford's leading scorer (9G, 16A) and had two assists on Saturday against the Stars. Gust has three multi-point efforts in his last seven appearances, and he leads the team with eight multi-point games on the season. With four points (2G, 2A) in his last three contests, Anders Bjork now ranks second among active IceHogs with 19 points (6G, 13A) in 23 games after netting a pair of goals in Saturday's game against the Stars. With an assist in his last game on Saturday, rookie Antti Saarela has points in three straight games (2G, 1A) and now has five points (4G, 1A) for the season. Rookie Jalen Luypen had two apples against Texas on Saturday and now has eight points (1G, 7A) this season, including six points in his last eight appearances.

Mr. Consistent

Mike Hardman was one of four different IceHogs to score on Saturday against the Stars, pitching in with a goal and an assist. The Hanover, Massachusetts native has points in four of his last five games (2G, 3A) and is tied for third in scoring among active IceHogs with 17 points (7G, 10A). Hardman had 18 points (5G, 13A) in 58 games last season and is on track to surpass his total from the 2022-23 campaign.

Del Mastro To Represent Rockford At 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro has been selected to represent the Rockford IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose, California. Del Mastro earned All-Star honors after posting 17 points (4G, 13A) in his first 31 professional games. The defenseman recorded his first professional point with an assist on Oct. 27 against the Iowa Wild, and he scored his first pro goal on Oct. 28 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Del Mastro is one of three IceHogs (Nolan Allan and Michal Teply the other two) to play in every game this season. Del Mastro is the first IceHogs defenseman selected as an All-Star since Andrew Campbell in 2019. At 20 years, 11 months, and 27 days old, he is also the youngest IceHog to be announced as an All-Star since Adam Clendening in 2013.

Next Home Game

The IceHogs' next home game is Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on another $2 Beer Friday! Every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

13th Annual Autism Awareness Night & Jersey Auction

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc., on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs will wear specialty "Blackout" jerseys featuring a neon version of the IceHogs primary logo on the crest of an all black jersey adorned with blue and red Autism Awareness-themed puzzle pieces across the front and the sleeves. The jerseys will be auctioned off during and after the game.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV (Changing from 19.2 to The 365 starting on Dec. 31)! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

64-52-6-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.