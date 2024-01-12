Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024

January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice to take on the first of a two-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals. It will be their first time facing off against the Admirals this season, and just the second series against an out-of-division opponent. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

FIRST DANCE

Although the Silver Knights have seen plenty of their Pacific Division opponents, this will be the first time in franchise history facing off against Milwaukee. However, the focus for players and coaching staff alike remains on their own game.

"Well, we've watched three pre-scout games of theirs," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Friday's morning skate. "Our staff's put together a plan against these guys, but we'll worry about ourselves...it'll be a real good challenge for us tonight, one we're excited about."

"I think we're just worried about ourselves right now," added forward Mason Geertsen. "They're going to play their game, we're going to play ours. We just need to make sure we play ours to the best of our abilities."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Mark Jankowski leads the Admirals this season with 31 points (8G, 23A) in 29 games. He split the 2022-23 season between the Nashville Predators and the Admirals, totaling 12 points (7G, 5A) in 50 NHL games and 10 points (5G, 5A) in 9 AHL games. Jankowski also played in two games this year with the Predators, scoring his fiftieth NHL goal on December 5 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rookie forward Joakim Kemell leads all first-year Admirals players, with 22 points (9G, 13A) in 31 games played. He joined Milwaukee last season for 14 games, scoring 13 points (6G, 7A) over that stretch. A first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, he played with JYP of the Finnish Liiga before joining their AHL affiliate. He also represented Finland in both the U18 and U20 tournaments.

Milwaukee has been splitting starts between Yaroslav Askarov and Troy Grosenick. Askarov has played in 18 games, averaging 2.13 goals against with a .920 save percentage. Grosenick has played 14 games, averaging 2.86 goals against with a .908 save percentage. Askarov made the most recent start for the Admirals, a January 10 matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He stopped 24 of 26 shots against and secured a 3-2 win.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.