Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice to take on the first of a two-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals. It will be their first time facing off against the Admirals this season, and just the second series against an out-of-division opponent. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
FIRST DANCE
Although the Silver Knights have seen plenty of their Pacific Division opponents, this will be the first time in franchise history facing off against Milwaukee. However, the focus for players and coaching staff alike remains on their own game.
"Well, we've watched three pre-scout games of theirs," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Friday's morning skate. "Our staff's put together a plan against these guys, but we'll worry about ourselves...it'll be a real good challenge for us tonight, one we're excited about."
"I think we're just worried about ourselves right now," added forward Mason Geertsen. "They're going to play their game, we're going to play ours. We just need to make sure we play ours to the best of our abilities."
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Forward Mark Jankowski leads the Admirals this season with 31 points (8G, 23A) in 29 games. He split the 2022-23 season between the Nashville Predators and the Admirals, totaling 12 points (7G, 5A) in 50 NHL games and 10 points (5G, 5A) in 9 AHL games. Jankowski also played in two games this year with the Predators, scoring his fiftieth NHL goal on December 5 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Rookie forward Joakim Kemell leads all first-year Admirals players, with 22 points (9G, 13A) in 31 games played. He joined Milwaukee last season for 14 games, scoring 13 points (6G, 7A) over that stretch. A first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, he played with JYP of the Finnish Liiga before joining their AHL affiliate. He also represented Finland in both the U18 and U20 tournaments.
Milwaukee has been splitting starts between Yaroslav Askarov and Troy Grosenick. Askarov has played in 18 games, averaging 2.13 goals against with a .920 save percentage. Grosenick has played 14 games, averaging 2.86 goals against with a .908 save percentage. Askarov made the most recent start for the Admirals, a January 10 matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He stopped 24 of 26 shots against and secured a 3-2 win.
FURTHER NOTES
Jakub Brabenec is day to day
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2024
- Rangers Recall Forward Anton Blidh from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes - ONT vs CGY - 01.12.2024 - Calgary Wranglers
- Blues Loan F Jakub Vrana to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Texas Stars Release Goaltender Jared Moe from Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Dennis Hildeby and Alex Steeves Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- San Jose Barracuda Add Forward Mitchell Fossier to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Millman to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Allentown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Head to Michigan for Friday Night Match vs. Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser, Ryan Mast, and Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Morning Skate Report: January 12, 2024
- Savvy Resurgence: Isaiah Saville's Return to the Ice
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight
- Silver Knights Drop 1-0 Contest to Wranglers in Shootout
- Morning Skate Report: January 6, 2024