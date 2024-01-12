Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser, Ryan Mast, and Adam Mechura from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, January 12, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Kyle Keyser, defenseman Ryan Mast, and forward Adam Mechura from the Maine Mariners.

Keyser, 24, appeared in three games with the Mariners this season, recording a 3.32 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound netminder posted a 44-save shutout on December 29 against the Adirondack Thunder. The Coral Springs, F.L., native has played in 70 career AHL games, notching a 2.84 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Mast, 20, played in 19 games with the Mariners this season, totaling one goal and five assists. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman also appeared in four games with Providence this season. The Bloomfield, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Mechura, 20, skated in 29 games with the Mariners this season, tallying 22 points on nine goals and 13 assists. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward played the 2022-23 season with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL, amassing 26 goals and 26 assists in 58 games. The Pisek, Czechia, native signed a two-year AHL contract with the Bruins last October.

